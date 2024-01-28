Jury awards $62M to wildfire survivors

PORTLAND, Ore. – An Oregon jury awarding more than $60 million to some 2020 wildfires survivors.

Oregon Public Broadcasting is reporting that on Tuesday, nine wildfire survivors were awarded at least $62 million in a liability suit against Pacific Corp over the damage caused by some 2020 wildfires, including South Obenchain in Jackson County and the Two Four Two fire in Klamath County.

According to OPB, attorneys for the plaintiffs estimate their clients will get closer to $85 million, while Pacific Corp expects post-verdict rulings and insurance payments to bring its share to under $78 million.

As we previously reported, Pacific Corp has been found liable in multiple lawsuits regarding several 2020 wildfires. OPB reports that more trials are expected in February and April.

Now the cause of the Alameda fire here in Jackson County has never been announced by local law enforcement, but it is an active criminal investigation.

