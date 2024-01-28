Josh Dorcak from Mas named James Beard semi-finalist

ASHLAND, Ore. – The semi-finalists are in for the 2024 James Beard Awards, and they include a familiar name.

Josh Dorcak is once again the only chef from Southern Oregon to make the prestigious list. He is the Head Chef at Mas in Ashland.

Four other Oregon chefs made the semi finals, but they’re all located in Portland.

For the second year in a row, Dorcak is up for the Best Chef in the Northwest and Pacific Region. The James Beard Awards are one of the most prestigious honors an establishment or chef can receive in the US. Finalists will be announced on April 3.

Dorcak didn’t make it to the finals last year. But maybe 2024 is his year. We’ll keep you posted.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.