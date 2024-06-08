Oregon Coast Aquarium to receive $500K for Marine Wildlife Rehab Center

NEWPORT, Ore. – The Oregon Coast Aquarium is set to receive $500,000 to support the construction of a new rehabilitation center.

The grant money, which comes from the Marcia H. Randall Foundation, will go toward the expansion of the aquarium’s Sees-Ha Xwee-Nish Marine Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

This expansion will give the rehab center the space and equipment needed for immediate and long-term medical attention for vulnerable wildlife.

In addition to the $500,000, the Marcia H. Randall Foundation has issued another $500,000 in a matching grant challenge. The foundation will match donations, up to $500,000 at a 1:1 ratio, made to the aquarium’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Fund between June 1 and December 31. This brings the potential total to $1 million in grant money from the foundation.

“We appreciate the Oregon Coast Aquarium’s dedication to the construction of a Marine Wildlife Rehabilitation Center,” said Foundation President Marcia H. Randall. “We are proud to help fund this new facility that will not only significantly improve outcomes for injured wildlife, but also serve as a research and teaching facility for veterinary practicums and students interested in marine science careers.”

The Oregon Coast Aquarium is the only facility in the state authorized to provide critical care to endangered marine animals.

Construction on the Sees-Ha Xwee-Nish Marine Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is expected to begin next year.

Donations can be made on the Oregon Coast Aquarium’s website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.