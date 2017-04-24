Oregon college student reported missing

NEWBERG, Ore. – Police are continuing the search for a George Fox University student who was reported missing Sunday.
21-year-old Daniel Mellers was last seen Saturday night by his roommates. He reportedly told them he was going to walk to a nearby convenience store to get some soda, according to the Newberg-Dundee Police Department.
When Mellers didn’t return, his roommates went to look for him. As of Monday morning, he still hasn’t been found.
Police said Mellers’ parents, who live in Colorado, have been contacted.
Mellers was last seen wearing a maroon hoody and blue jeans. He is described as 5’11” and weighing 185 pounds.
Cell phone data showed Mellers’ phone was possibly in Sherwood, 15 miles away from Newberg. Local authorities were contacted, but they were unable to locate the missing student.
Police said Mellers owns a gray 2012 Toyota Corolla with Colorado plate QFS868. The vehicle was supposed to be at a repair shop, but police are unable to find where the vehicle is located.
Anyone with information about Mellers’ whereabouts is asked to call police.
Authorities are expected to release more information as it becomes available.