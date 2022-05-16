Oregon Community Foundation invests 480-thousands dollars in Black Student Success Network

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Community Foundation is investing 480-thousand dollars, in the success of black students across Oregon.

Its Program Officer tells us this is the third year of the foundation’s Black Student Success Initiative, where they strive to help black Oregon students graduate high school, and move on to college. They say the money goes to a variety of different community-led programs all over the state, that provide support to black students.

“This is not about giving black students something that they do not deserve this isn’t a handout, or even a hand up, this is really about opportunity, removing barriers to opportunity, and giving black students just an opportunity to thrive, I think that’s what’s been missing, and that’s what’s being given here,” said Tai Harden-Moore, Program Officer for Oregon Community Foundation.

Management says over the last two years the organization has provided more than 549-million dollars to more than 4-thousand nonprofits and 6-thousand students. Information on how you can donate can be found here.