Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance program accepting new applications

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) will begin accepting new applications for the emergency rental assistance program starting at 10 a.m. on Jan. 26. The program was paused in early December due to “dwindling funding and the need to make system improvements,” OHCS said in a news release on Friday.

OHCS did not give a specific deadline for submitting applications, but said the program will run for three to five weeks, depending on availability of funding.

Households with the most need will have priority and application selection will not be based on a first-come, first-served basis. OHCS will first process applications received before the program paused last month, and then applications received on Jan. 26 will be processed. The agency believes it has the funding to pay between 6,700-9,300 additional applicants.

As of Jan. 12, the state has paid more than $235 million to landlords and tenants to help 33,770 households.

OHCS released the following information for renters who plan to apply: