Oregon firefighters ambushed

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (KMTR) – Police have identified the man suspected of setting fire to his Springfield, Oregon home and then firing a shotgun at firefighters as they arrived on scene.

Springfield Police say 65-year-old Lance Taylor Jacobs set fire to his home early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a call reporting the fire at 3:54 a.m.

Springfield Police arrived at 4:02 a.m. “and also came under gunfire,” police said.

Police activated a SWAT team as the gunfire continued.

Jacobs was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound before SWAT arrived.

