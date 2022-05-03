Oregon firefighters hold wildfire awareness presentation

SALEM, Ore. – May is Wildfire Awareness Month, so the Oregon State Fire Marshal is taking the opportunity to spread the word about preparedness.

Throughout the month, the OSFM will be hosting webinars focusing on things you can do to be prepared for wildfires.

The first presentation will be held on Tuesday, May 3 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. The topics will focus on how to review your home or renter’s insurance coverage, how to take a home inventory, and other ways to be financially prepared in the event of a wildfire or disaster.

REGISTER HERE: https://tinyurl.com/yckj6jp4

Upcoming events:

May 12th, 6PM – 7PM: Home Ignition: How homes really ignite during a wildfire REGISTER: https://tinyurl.com/5du8ped2

May 19th, 12PM – 1PM: Be Ready, Be Set, GO!: A look at evacuation preparedness REGISTER: https://tinyurl.com/2rjjsw2m

May 24th, 12PM – 1PM: Fire Resistant Plants REGISTER: https://tinyurl.com/79u7h2hm