Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson set to appear in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson is reportedly coming to Southern Oregon in her final push for the governor’s seat.

Johnson, who is running as an unaffiliated candidate, plans on appearing in Medford on Thursday, November 3, according to her communications director.

She’s scheduled to meet with supporters during her last statewide swing before the election at the Medford Farmers Market from approximately 11:15 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.

After that, she’s scheduled to make another appearance at Parkside Café from 11:45 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.

Polls show Johnson is currently trailing behind both Republican Christine Drazan and Republican Tina Kotek in the governor’s race.

To learn more about all three candidates, you can watch KOBI-TV NBC5’s Oregon Gubernatorial Debate HERE.