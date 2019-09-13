Oregon Health Authority addresses vaping-linked illnesses

SALEM, Ore. – As hundreds of cases of vaping-linked illnesses are being reported across the nation, the Oregon Health Authority is addressing the issue directly.
39 states, including Oregon, have reported lung disease cases possibly linked to vaping. At least six people have died.
On September 11, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced they’re working to finalize a policy that would regulate the flavored e-cigarette products.
“The science is clear,” OHA stated on September 12. “Flavors are a key component of youth use and initiation of tobacco products, which is a major health concern in Oregon.”
While Oregon Senator Ron Wyden is proposing taxes to regulate the market for flavored e-cigarettes, OHA is asking the FDA to go further by recommending all additional flavors, including menthol, be prohibited from all tobacco products.
OHA also asked the FDA to reinstate regulations that require e-cigarette and vaping manufacturers to submit premarket review applications before taking their product to market.
The FDA expressed its “deep concern” for the recent respiratory illnesses linked to vaping. They said they’ll be working with the CDC and local health partners to investigate, gather information, and take appropriate action as facts emerge.