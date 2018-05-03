Oregon horse named as plaintiff in animal neglect lawsuit

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. – An Oregon horse is being named as a plaintiff in a lawsuit against its former owner.
The lawsuit claims Gwendolyn Vercher, who is said to have been the previous owner of Justice the horse, abandoned the animal, leaving him to starve and freeze.
As a result, Justice was left “debilitated and emaciated,” suffering from injuries including frostbite.
Justice’s guardian, Kim Mosiman, says the injuries the horse sustained will require expensive specialized medical care.
The suit goes on to cite numerous Oregon laws establishing animals as “sentient beings” with their own “cognizable legal interests.” Justice is named as the plaintiff in the suit while his legal interests are being represented by Mosiman.
Any money received as a result of the case will go into a trust to help pay the horse’s medical costs.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Vercher has already faced consequences for the treatment of animals. In July 2017 she was sentenced to three years of probation for animal neglect. She was prohibited from possessing pets or livestock for five years.
Vercher and Mosiman didn’t immediately respond to The Oregonian/OregonLive for comment.