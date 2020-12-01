Giving Tuesday is more than just a day in Southern Oregon

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.— Tuesday, December 1 is Giving Tuesday, a worldwide event where people give back to organizations, charities, and non-profits.
It started in 2012 and has since always been celebrated on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
Dee Anne Everson with The United Way of Jackson County says with a pandemic and natural disasters here at home, there’s no better time to give back.
In Southern Oregon, there are hundreds of businesses participating in giving Tuesday.
Everson says despite this being a special say, it’s just another Tuesday. That’s because every day since the pandemic started, the community in Southern Oregon has stepped up to help others.
“When you’re hurting, it’s unique to step up and help others but not here, not in this community, not today because we see so many people reaching out and saying, ‘how can I help?’ Everson said.
Giving Tuesday is not just about what people can give financially. You can also give your time by volunteering, or simply saying ‘hi’ to someone you don’t know.
