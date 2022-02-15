Oregon House Special Committee on wildfire recovery to hold a remote/virtual public hearing

SALEM, Ore. —Tonight, (February 15) the Oregon House Special Committee on wildfire recovery will hold a remote/virtual public hearing.

The meeting’s purpose is to hear out Oregonians who are survivors of 2020’s devastating wildfire season, including the Almeda and South Obenchain fires.

Ashland State Representative Pam Marsh is the Vice Chair of the committee.

“While we are seeing the welcome signs of a rebound, recovery is a long, slow and hard process. My House colleagues and I are eager to hear firsthand reports to help us understand both progress and ongoing challenges,” said Rep Pam Marsh.

All members of the public are invited to share their stories.

Register to testify by internet: https://survey.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eJ9BQFnnvQYvMR8

Register to testify by phone: (toll-free) 833-588-4500

Submit written comments: email [email protected]

ZOOM MEETING INFO:

JOSEPHINE CO. TOWN HALL

Dial: (669) 254-5252

Meeting ID: 161 516 7096#

Passcode: 96816369#

JACKSON CO. TOWN HALL

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 4:30 p.m.

Dial: (669) 254-5252

Meeting ID: 160 759 9898#

Passcode: 45651455#