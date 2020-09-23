Oregon issues insurance emergency order for wildfire victims

SALEM, Ore. – Insurance companies are being told they need to allow Oregonians extra time to file wildfire insurance claims.
The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services said to comply with the order, insurance companies must do the following to help wildfire victims:
- Extend all deadlines for policyholders to report claims or submit other communications related to claims
- Take all practicable steps to provide opportunities for policyholders to report claims
- Establish a grace period for premium payments for all insurance policies issued, delivered, or covering a risk in the affected areas
- Suspend cancellations and nonrenewals
A list of zip codes subject to the order is available HERE.
“We issued this order to make sure evacuees and other Oregonians affected by these wildfires are able to access the insurance resources they need, especially while they are displaced,” said DCBS Director and Insurance Commissioner Andrew Stolfi. “We appreciate all the work our state’s insurance representatives are doing to help their customers right now, and we encourage everyone to be patient and work together throughout the recovery process.”
Policyholders are urged to file claims as soon as possible.
For more information, call 888-877-4894 (toll-free) or email [email protected]. You can also Oregon’s wildfire insurance resource page to view the order, bulletin, and more insurance information.