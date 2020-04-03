Oregon launches financial support tool for small businesses

SALEM, Ore. – A new online tool has been launched to help Oregon business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced the start of the Coronavirus Small Business Resource Navigator on Thursday.
The navigator will reportedly include a hotline and website containing information about financial support programs for small businesses.
“My goal is to connect thousands of Oregon’s small businesses with the federal, state, and local financial support available to small businesses dealing with the impacts of COVID-19,” said Governor Brown. “There are potentially billions of dollars available from the CARES Act, and I want Oregon businesses to get their fair share.”
The new tool is available at http://www.oregon4biz.com