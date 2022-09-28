Oregon lawmakers plan Medicare expansion to address hunger & homelessness

SALEM, Ore. –Oregon is leading the way with changes to the state’s Medicaid program that will address hunger, housing, and other root causes that lead to poor health and families struggling to make ends meet.

On September 28, the Oregon Health Authority said the state has reached an agreement with the federal government to test Medicare program innovations.

For the next five years, federal funding will allow Oregon lawmakers to offer flexibilities to Medicare. This includes $1.1 billion to address healthcare needs for children and adults, hunger, homelessness, and climate change.

“I’m proud to work alongside Oregon to advance policies to expand access to high-quality health care, particularly for those most in need,” said Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “Thanks to this demonstration, for example, eligible children in Oregon will be able to keep their Medicaid coverage continuously until age 6, eliminating potential gaps in coverage and care. The demonstration also invests in the services that people need to address their health-related social needs, such as medically tailored meals and housing supports. That is transformational change – as are many of the other components included in Oregon’s 1115 demonstration. We encourage all states to follow Oregon’s lead supporting a whole-person approach to care.”

