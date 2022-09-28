’97 Fire’ near Lake Shastina 30 acres, 45% contained

LAKE SHASTINA, Calif. – All evacuation warnings and orders issued due to a wildfire burning in Siskiyou County have been lifted.

CAL FIRE said at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, a vegetation fire started between the community of Lake Shastina and Highway 97.

Evacuation orders and warnings were issued for people living near the “97 Fire,” which spread to cover about 30 acres of grass and brush. By Wednesday morning, all evacuation warnings and orders were lifted and forward progress of the fire was stopped. It was reportedly 45%

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

