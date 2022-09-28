Patrick Duffy selling $14M Eagle Point ranch

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – A face you may recognize as “Bobby” from the iconic TV series “Dallas” is selling his Eagle Point ranch.

Actor Patrick Duffy is selling his 390-acre property in Eagle Point for $14 million.

“Duffy Ranch” is set right on the Rogue River. The unique and very private property has a total of seven homes.

The lodge-style main home has 79 riverfront acres, a library, a spa cabin, a wine cave, a pool house, and a professional garden.

Duffy said, “It’s been a source of things that I’ve added to the house over the years. I have an old wood-burning South Bend stove in the kitchen, in the main house that I took out of here. It was completely rusted out. It was pure orange in color. You couldn’t see any of the nickel plating on it. I had it completely redone. It’s now propane, not a wood burning. It is the centerpiece and it has cooked many a meal over 25 years in this kitchen.”

On top of all that, there’s a two-acre fish-stocked pond, a resident elk herd, turkeys, and more wildlife.