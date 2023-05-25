Oregon legislature passes bill to crack down on retail theft

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — A bill aimed at helping police and prosecutors crack down on organized retail theft heads to Governor Tina Kotek’s desk after it passed the Oregon House on Tuesday. Senate Bill 340 passed the Senate last month.

If signed, the new law would make it easier to prosecute organized shoplifters and potentially result in tougher sentences.

“I think the message is that Oregon is paying attention. We’re taking this seriously,” said Amanda Dalton, President of the Northwest Grocery Association.

Senate Bill 340 will add the crime of organized retail theft to the state’s existing law for people who commit repeated property crimes. This will allow for a 24-month prison sentence instead of the current 10 to 11 months.

The proposed new law will also allow prosecutors to try a defendant for all charges against them in one county, when they steal from the same retailer in different counties. Crime rings often hit the same store at multiple locations.

Additionally, SB 340 will give prosecutors more flexibility in charging defendants with organized retail theft when they commit multiple thefts over several months.

“These individuals are organized,” Dalton explained. “They understand that they can target multiple retailers, or different ownership and not be prosecuted under the law, as it exists today. This bill will change that.”