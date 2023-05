ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland police are asking for help identifying a person related to a criminal investigation.

APD provided surveillance images of someone who may have been involved in an altercation in the 500 block of Walker Avenue at about 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 20.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call APD at 541-482-5211. Refer to case number 23-0899.

No further information was provided by investigators.

