Oregon man caught smuggling 250 lbs of pot in Arizona

NAVAJO COUNTY, Ariz. – An Oregon man was arrested in Arizona after he was caught with 250 pounds of marijuana.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday, a deputy pulled over a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Justin Matthew Roper, who was reportedly on his way to Texas.

The deputy’s K-9 alerted to the possible presence of drugs in the vehicle, which was filled with Home Depot boxes.

When the moving boxes were opened, deputies didn’t find household items. They found a total of 250 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $750,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

Roper—an Oregon resident—was arrested and booked in the Navajo County Jail for transportation and possession of marijuana.

