George H.W. Bush: a nation mourns

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – America paused to say goodbye Wednesday to President George H.W. Bush.
Past presidents, foreign leaders, family and friends were among the thousands who gathered to remember the nation’s 41st president at the Washington National Cathedral.
The most touching tribute was offered by his own son, former President George W. Bush, who shared lessons passed from one Commander in Chief to another.
“He showed me what it means to be a president who serves with courage and leads with love in his heart for the citizens of his country,” he said of his father.
