Oregon man rescued from empty movie theater

Cornelius, Ore.- Long ago, in a galaxy far, far away, a man had an embarrassing run in with sheriff’s deputies. Actually, the dateline was Saturday in Cornelius, Oregon- a town in Washington County.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office twitter page, a man fell asleep while watching a late showing of “Rogue One.” When he awoke around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, he found he was alone and locked in the empty theater.

According to deputies, the man made his way to the front lobby before calling 9-1-1 for help.

