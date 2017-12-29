Oregon man wins Tennessee home featured in HGTV giveaway

BEAVERTON, Ore. – An Oregon man won a Tennessee home as part of an HGTV giveaway.
KGW reports Beaverton retiree Magne Jensen won the grand prize, a renovated Craftsman home in North Knoxville valued at more than $600,000. The home is the grand prize in the HGTV Urban Oasis 2017 sweepstakes.
Jensen’s name was randomly drawn from a pool of about 65 million entries. “I figured, what have I got to lose? I’ve never won anything before, but you never know,” Jensen said. “Eventually you’ve got to win something.”
Jensen explained he went online and submitted entries for the contest almost every day, “because I got nothing else to do.”
According to Jensen, he’s lived in the Portland-area for over 40 years. He and his wife’s family, including grandchildren, are in the area as well. That’s why he’s not taking the home. But he is taking a cash payout.
“I’ll be 60,” he said. “So this is a blessing, and with my wife’s disability, it’s going to help pay some medical bills. It’s going to hit me when the money comes in, and I can pay off every single bill we got, and not have to worry about things!”
Even without a new home in Tennessee, Jensen said the money will help he and his wife “live happily ever after.”
Read more: http://bit.ly/2ljBH1C