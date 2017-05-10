Oregon on track to let drivers identify as neither male nor female

Portland, Ore. – Oregon may soon be the first state in the U.S. to allow residents to identify themselves as neither male nor female on state-issued driver licenses and identification cards.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports officials with the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles have expressed no opposition to the change.
If approved, Oregonians would have the option of changing their licenses or identification cards to display an “X” under sex.
Transgender Oregonians said the change would give them validation and make it safer for them to hand over their licenses to others while their identity is being checked.
Southern Oregon resident Danno Mannino, who identifies as genderfluid, said, “ID cards are something we show at banks, to new bosses, to police, to bartenders. And every time I have to pull it out of my wallet, my heart sinks that my true name and gender are not acknowledged on it yet.”
Current state law doesn’t require a driver to choose male or female, so the change does not require a legislative vote.
