Oregon politicians weigh in on Roe v. Wade decision

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon politicians are voicing their opinions on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade case, a ruling that guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion.

According to Oregon Governor Kate Brown, West Coast states remain committed to protecting abortion access.

“Abortion is health care, and no matter who you are or where you come from, Oregon doesn’t turn away anyone seeking health care. Period. Let me be clear: You cannot ban abortion, you can only ban safe abortions — and this disgraceful Supreme Court decision will undoubtedly put many people’s lives at risk, in addition to stripping away a constitutional right that disproportionately affects women and has been settled law for most of our lifetimes,” said Oregon Governor Kate Brown. “For all the Americans today feeling scared, angry, and disappointed — for everyone who needs an abortion and does not know where they can access safe reproductive health care –– please know you are not alone, and the fight is not over.”

Oregon Republican Representative Cliff Bentz stated, “A momentous decision. Every human life is sacred.”

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden (D) said in part, “Today’s radical decision to overturn Roe v. Wade tosses out a half century of legal precedent, curtails the fundamental rights of women, and jeopardizes the health and safety of millions of people across the country. These radical Justices have ensured American women today have fewer rights than their grandmothers had decades ago – rights that have proven essential to the health, economic participation and freedom of people to control their own bodies. To be clear, the anti-abortion movement won’t stop here. What’s next is the criminalization of abortion – women and doctors in jail, or worse.”

Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) stated, “Today’s Supreme Court decision repealing Roe is a win for the right to life, for the unborn, and the constitution. Nearly fifty years ago, a partisan Court created a right to abort a child out of thin air. Overturning Roe does not ban abortion, but rightfully returns the abortion debate back to Congress and State Legislatures. In our Representative Republic, those elected by the people should be the ones to create laws and balance tradeoffs, not judges. It is past time that the radical Democrat one party rule stop imposing their immoral and dangerous agenda on the American people,” said Congressman LaMalfa.