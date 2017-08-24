Oregon Powerball winners win big

Salem, Ore.- While an Oregon lottery player didn’t win the $758 million Powerball jackpot, several Oregonians still won big. Oregon had more than 100,000 winning tickets amounting to about $913,000 in prizes Wednesday.
“In Oregon, we had six $50,000 Powerball winners.” said Oregon Lottery Spokesman Chuck Baumann. “One of those ticket holders added the Power Play multiplier. The number 4 was drawn as the multiplier making their original $50,000 prize worth $200,000!”
“When jackpots get that large,” said Oregon Lottery Director Barry Pack referring to the over-$700 million Powerball jackpot, “sales soar as players come out for a chance to win and to dream a little.”
Since the last Powerball drawing on Aug. 19, Oregon Powerball sales have totaled nearly $5.4 million. For Wednesday alone, Oregon’s Powerball sales were over $3 million.
The Oregon Lottery reminds players to always sign the back of their Lottery tickets, regardless of the game. In the event of winning a jackpot, they should consult with a trusted financial planner or similar professional to develop a plan for their winnings. Prize winners of more than $50,000 should contact the Lottery office to schedule an appointment to claim their prize.