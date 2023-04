ONTARIO, Ore. – An Oregon prisoner died while under the care of the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Epigmenio Borboa entered the state’s prison system from Jackson County on April 27, 2017. His earliest release date was June 8, 2023.

Borboa was incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario and passed away at a local hospital on the morning of April 16, 2023. He was 62 years old.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.