Suspect accused of killing officer arrested in Eastern Oregon

MALHEUR COUNTY, Ore. – A suspect is now in custody after a police officer in Eastern Oregon was shot over the weekend.

Oregon State Police said on the night of April 15, Nyssa Police Department Reserve Officer Joseph Johnson responded to a call of an individual threatening others near a residence in Nyssa.

Police said the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Rene Castro, fled the area and Johnson was pursued through the city.

According to police, Castro pulled his car over and when Johnson did as well, an armed individual believed to be Castro began shooting at Johnson.

Officer Johnson was hit and died at the scene and Castro was nowhere to be found.

All available authorities continued to search for him in connection with the incident.

On Monday, April 17, investigators found Castro at a residence in Ontario, Oregon.

OSP’s SWAT team, along with members from the FBI, Ontario Police Department, the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies, surrounded the residence at about 6:40 a.m. and started calling people out from the home.

At approximately 7:40 a.m., Castro exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.

Investigators said more information about the incident may be provided Monday evening.

