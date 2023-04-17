Suspect arrested after shot fired in rural Central Point, police say

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Police responded to a report of shots fired in rural Central Point over the weekend.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived at the 2100 block of Fowler Lane just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, there was a physical altercation that resulted in a single shot being fired.

49-year-old Mario Quirarte of Medford was arrested in connection with the shooting.

He’s facing multiple charges including attempted assault, menacing, and unlawful use of a weapon.

There was no further information released about the ongoing investigation.

