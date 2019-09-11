Oregon prison’s mailroom evacuated due to suspicious substance

WILSONVILLE, Ore. – An Oregon State prison is taking special precautions after a suspicious substance was discovered in a mailroom.
According to the Oregon Department of Corrections, on the morning of September 11, someone found an unknown white powdery substance inside an envelope at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility.
The mailroom was secured and the prison’s administration building was evacuated.
Four employees were decontaminated and taken to a local hospital with minor symptoms.
The FBI and a hazmat team are working to analyze the powder.
The department of corrections said more information will be released when it becomes available.