Oregon releases school and district report cards

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Education released their “report cards” for Oregon schools and school districts Wednesday.
The report cards include information on student demographics, state assessments performance, student outcomes and educational programs.
Schools didn’t receive an overall rating, but a planned report card redesign should make next year’s results more meaningful to the public, according to ODE.
“Our goal is to provide a more comprehensive look at schools and districts,” Acting Deputy Superintendent Colt Gill said. “For far too long we have relied solely on academic data in just two subjects to communicate about the schools’ strengths and areas for improvement, and we know schools have more to share regarding how they provide an equitable and well-rounded education to students.”
You can view the 2016-2017 report cards here (select a district/school from the drop-down menu under “District Selection): http://www.ode.state.or.us/data/reportcard/reports.aspx