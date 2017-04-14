Oregon Rep. Peter DeFazio to hold town hall meetings

Eugene, Ore.- Rep. Peter DeFazio will hold a series of town hall meetings across southern Oregon next week. According to a media release, he hopes to hear from voters and update Oregonians on his work in Washington.
The meetings are open to the public and scheduled for the following dates and times:
Monday, April 17
Florence Town Hall
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Florence Events Center
715 Quince St
Coos Bay Town Hall
4:30- 6 p.m.
Marshfield High School Auditorium
972 Ingersoll Ave
Tuesday, April 18
Gold Beach Town Hall
9- 10:30 a.m.
Gold Beach High School Gymnasium
29516 Ellensburg Ave
Cave Junction Town Hall
1- 2:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley High School Commons
625 E. River St.
Grants Pass Town Hall
4- 5:30 p.m.
Grants Pass High School Commons
830 NE 9th St