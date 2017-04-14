Home
Oregon Rep. Peter DeFazio to hold town hall meetings

Oregon Rep. Peter DeFazio to hold town hall meetings

Eugene, Ore.- Rep. Peter DeFazio will hold a series of town hall meetings across southern Oregon next week. According to a media release, he hopes to hear from voters and update Oregonians on his work in Washington.

The meetings are open to the public and scheduled for the following dates and times:

 

Monday, April 17

Florence Town Hall
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Florence Events Center
715 Quince St

Coos Bay Town Hall
4:30- 6 p.m.
Marshfield High School Auditorium
972 Ingersoll Ave

Tuesday, April 18

Gold Beach Town Hall
9- 10:30 a.m.
Gold Beach High School Gymnasium
29516 Ellensburg Ave

Cave Junction Town Hall
1- 2:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley High School Commons
625 E. River St.

Grants Pass Town Hall
4- 5:30 p.m.
Grants Pass High School Commons
830 NE 9th St

