Puppies burned in fire ready for adoption

White City, Ore.- Three puppies burned in a house fire in Central Point in March have found new homes and five others are preparing for adoption.
According to Jackson County Animal Services, a puppy named Ashes was adopted by a tech who worked for the veterinarian clinic where the puppies were fostered. A second dog named Ember was adopted after a family spotted her at the Pear Blossom Festival. The third dog, Cinder, was adopted by a family which includes one of the firefighters who rescued her.
According to Jackson County Fire District 3, two more puppies are currently up for adoption and three are expected to be ready for adoption beginning April 21st.
If you are interested in adopting the puppies, contact Jackson County Animal Services.