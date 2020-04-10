Oregon restricts hunting, fishing to residents only

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon is closing off hunting and fishing for non-residents.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said it’s a precaution to slow the spread of COVID-19.
While the department said they are not stopping hunting and fishing and other similar outdoor activities for residents, they advise you shouldn’t travel to do so.
“Rural communities are concerned about the potential impact of COVID-19 on medical and emergency services, search and rescue and their citizens. Some have asked us to close seasons to reduce travel,” said ODFW Director Curt Melcher. “We would like to keep seasons open to give locals an outlet during this difficult time, but that doesn’t mean it’s OK to travel to these communities. Stick close to home and fish at your local lake, pond or river and do not go crabbing or clamming unless you live on the coast, and then only to places where access is still open.
ODFW adds the restrictions, which start Friday night, will stay in place until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
