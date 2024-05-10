Britt Festival announces final shows, all tickets on sale

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — All shows for the Britt Music & Arts Festival’s 2024 season are on sale to the general public.

This comes as the festival announces the final shows to the lineup. Those include legendary hip-hop duo Atmosphere, folk artists Ray LaMontagne & Gregory Alan Isakov, and award winning soul artists Michael Kiwanuka & Brittany Howard, former frontwoman of Alabama Shakes.

Britt will also be welcoming Dogstar, a star-studded band including actors Keanu Reeves on bass, Robert Mailhouse on drums, and Bret Domrose on guitar and vocals.

“Every year is a little bit different at Britt and we’re always excited about our lineup, but I think this year’s shows are really something special,” said Britt President & CEO Abby McKee. “We have movie stars (Keanu Reeves with Dogstar) and movies (Star Wars: A New Hope with orchestra), country galore, plenty of reggae, nights that sound like campfire songs, pop, living legends, newcomers, and so much more. There’s nothing like sharing a live performance under the stars, whether it’s laughing at a comedy show or singing along with one of the excellent tribute bands making their way through Jacksonville. Britt is all about community, and we can’t wait to spend the summer with you!”

More information and to purchase tickets head to the Britt Festival’s website or contact the Box Office at 541-773-6077.

The full 2024 concert line-up is:

June 8: Pink Martini Featuring China Forbes

June 13: Grieg, Dvorak, and Gabriela Montero with the Britt Festival Orchestra

June 15: Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, and Geneva Lewis with the Britt Festival Orchestra

June 20: Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert

June 21: Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert

June 22: Mahler 1 and Alex Gonzalez with the Britt Festival Orchestra

June 24: Garden Party Fundraiser + ‘Wildflowers In Full Bloom’

June 24: Judy Collins Presents ‘Wildflowers In Full Bloom’

June 27: Scheherazade and Joshua Roman with the Britt Festival Orchestra

June 29: Tango: Piazzolla and Music of Latin America with the Britt Festival Orchestra

June 30: Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Asking for Trouble

July 5: Nickel Creek and Andrew Bird

July 7: The California Honeydrops

July 9: Ziggy Marley

July 16: Paul Cauthen

July 17: Umphrey’s McGee

July 19: SOJA

July 25: Willie Nelson & Family

July 26: Randy Houser

July 27: Shaggy

July 31: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with special guest Celisse

August 1: Colbie Caillat & Gavin DeGraw

August 2: Rick Springfield & Richard Marx

August 4: Atmosphere

August 5: The Infamous Stringdusters and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

August 6: Jason Mraz & The Superband

August 9: Walker Hayes: Same Drunk Tour

August 12: The Dead South

August 13: Michael Franti & Spearhead

August 16: Classic Albums Live: Fleetwood Mac Rumours

August 17: Chris Young

August 20: Dirty Heads

August 29: Iration & Pepper with special guests DENM and Artikal Sound System

September 5: Buena Vista Social Orchestra

September 7: Dogstar

September 8: Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

September 10: Ray LaMontagne & Gregory Alan Isakov

September 11: Chris Isaak

October 14: Michael Kiwanuka & Brittany Howard

