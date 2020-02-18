Oregon Senate passes student-athlete compensation bill

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Senate passed legislation that would allow student-athletes to get paid.
The law currently bans college students from receiving any sort of compensation for sports. Senate Bill 1501 would change that.
Democratic Senator Shemia Fagan of Portland said in a statement that colleges and universities use the athletes in marketing materials but students, who are often struggling to afford basic needs, don’t see a dime.
The bill would also allow students to have representation and endorsements.
California has passed a similar law.
The bill now goes to the Oregon House for consideration.