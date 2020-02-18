False alarm at Medford Chick-fil-A draws police presence

MEDFORD, Ore. — A scare at a local fast-food chain, Chick-fil-A, turned out to be a false alarm.
Medford Police responded on Monday night to reports of a man with a gun in the drive-thru.
The already crowded parking lot was filled with police vehicles.
Police tell us the whole thing was a misunderstanding.
The agency says two people were having an argument. One of the individuals did have a gun inside the vehicle but is licensed to carry.
Police cleared the scene, no charges were filed.
