False alarm at Medford Chick-fil-A draws police presence

MEDFORD, Ore. — A scare at a local fast-food chain, Chick-fil-A, turned out to be a false alarm.

Medford Police responded on Monday night to reports of a man with a gun in the drive-thru.

The already crowded parking lot was filled with police vehicles.

Police tell us the whole thing was a misunderstanding.

The agency says two people were having an argument. One of the individuals did have a gun inside the vehicle but is licensed to carry.

Police cleared the scene, no charges were filed.

