Grants Pass High School Lady Cavers headed to State Quarterfinals

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Grants Pass High School Lady Cavers basketball team headed to the state quarterfinals in Portland on Wednesday.

Staff, students, parents, and community members all gathered to give the girls a special send-off. Grants Pass Fire Department even escorted them to the freeway.

This all comes in anticipation of Grants Pass playing Benson Thursday in the state quarterfinals. The game tips off tonight (March 7) at 6:30. KAJO and the NFHS network will broadcast that game live. Good luck and safe travels to the Lady Cavers!

The South Medford Lady Panthers are also in the quarters themselves. They play Southridge Skyhawks at 1:30 Thursday afternoon.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.