Oregon Shakespeare Festival announces return to in-person productions

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Shakespeare Festival will soon be welcoming audiences back to the theatre.
On Thursday, OSF said in-person audiences will be allowed starting July 1 with the opening of Cheryl L. West’s one-woman show “The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer” staged in the outdoor Allen Elizabethan Theatre. Tickets for the production will be available starting June 18. Pre-sales for OSF members and donors starts on June 15.
OSF Artistic Director Nataki Garret said in part, “We are tremendously moved to have artists back on stage in the Elizabethan, performing work that speaks to the moment, and for our local communities and travelers to Ashland join us in this joy.”
According to OSF, there are no Shakespeare productions on the horizon due to logistical requirements.
Throughout the run of Fannie, OSF will hold the following Wednesday outdoor concerts:
- July 21 and 22: Urban Jazz Dance Company
- July 28: Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
- August 4: Phoenix and Four Directions
- August 11: Hollis Peach
- August 18: Brother Angus
- August 25: Ballet Folklórico Ritmo Alegre
- September 1: N/A
- September 8: Chic Street Man
- September 15: The Singer and The Songwriter
- September 22: Dancing Spirit Drum
- September 29: TBA
- October 6: Flamenco Pacifico
Tickets can be purchased at http://www.osfashland.org or by calling 800-219-8161.