Oregon Shakespeare Festival keeps vaccination requirements in place

ASHLAND, Ore. – Audience members of one of Southern Oregon’s main tourist draws will still have to abide by some COVID-19 related precautions.

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s latest COVID safety guidelines require proof of vaccination or negative tests for all audience members until June, and perhaps beyond.

OSF’s mask requirement will be in effect for the rest of this month but could end on May 1st, depending on the county’s risk level.

For more details, visit https://www.osfashland.org/tickets-and-calendar/covid-prep.aspx