GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Over 200 prom dresses were made available to Grants Pass students at deeply discounted prices.

The Grants Pass School District said the dresses will be available on Friday, April 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Grants Pass High School entrance.

All sizes are available, the district said. The cost is $30 per dress.

Proceeds from the dress sale go to adopted Sparrow Club member Parker.