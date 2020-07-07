Oregon soldier dies in Kosovo

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A soldier from Oregon died while overseas this past Saturday.
The Oregon Military Department said on July 4, Pfc. Alexander Blake Klass of Willamina died from a non-combat related incident on July 4 at Camp Novo Selo in Kosovo.
Pfc. Klass was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the Oregon National Guard out of Springfield, Oregon.
Klass joined the National Guard in early 2019 and was mobilized one year later. He was supposed to return home in November.
“This is a tragic situation and our primary focus is supporting the family during this difficult time,” said Brig. Gen. William J. Prendergast IV, Land Component Commander, Oregon Army National Guard.
Klass was 20 years old.