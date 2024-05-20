Jackson County Safety and Preparedness Fair at Pear Blossom Park

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County hosted a Safety and Preparedness Fair at Pear Blossom Park on Saturday, May 18.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., community members could take place in CPR and fire extinguisher workshops while police offered K9 demonstrations.

The part that made the biggest bang though was the vehicle extraction demonstration. Firefighters broke down an entire car to it’s bare components in less than five minutes.

The goal of the family-friendly event was to equip individuals and families with knowledge and resources necessary to navigate emergencies confidently.

Aaron Ott, Emergency Manager for the City of Medford says there are three big things everyone can do. Plan, prepare and practice.

Plan what you would do if you get notified, practice about what supplies you’re gonna take, how you’re gonna communicate with others, and then actually practice it.

Rogue Valley Emergency Management put out a test of Citizen Alert last Tuesday. If you did not receive that test you can go to RVEM.org to make sure you’re signed up.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.