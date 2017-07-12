Ana Fire reaches 50 percent containment, considered suspicious

Lake County, Ore.- Fire crews in Lake County have reached 50 percent containment on the Ana Fire, which has burned about 5,800 acres near Summer Lake.
According to South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership, firefighters made significant progress Tuesday building containment lines. Helicopters supported ground crews by dropping water to cool down areas of heat along the fire’s edge.
Fire crews will continue to focus on building and improving containment lines Wednesday.
As firefighters fight the fire, investigators with several agencies are looking into its cause. It was revealed Tuesday the fire started under suspicious circumstances.
