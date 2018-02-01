Oregon State Police launch ‘*OSP’ non-emergency line

SALEM, Ore. – There’s a new way to get in touch with Oregon State Police.
OSP is launching “*OSP” for mobile phones. It’s an easy way to get in touch with OSP’s non-emergency dispatch.
If you encounter trouble such as highway hazards, obstructions, minor crashes, or you simply need help in a non-emergency situation, you can punch *OSP (*677) into your cell phone. Again, it’s not an emergency number, but it will put you in touch with OSP’s dispatch center any time of the day or night.
OSP has worked with the Oregon Department of Transportation and cell service providers to secure the number within the state and make it easier for Oregonians to report road hazards and get in touch with police for any non-emergency situation.
Just be sure your situation relates to OSP. If you have something to report in your city that’s not on a state highway, call your local police department.