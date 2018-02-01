Suspect in custody after shooting at L.A. middle school

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A female student was taken into custody following a shooting inside a Los Angeles classroom Thursday.
NBC News reports a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head is in critical condition. A 15-year-old girl was struck in the wrist by gunfire. She’s in fair condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Three other people, a 30-year-old woman and two children, suffered minor injuries.
Steven Zipperman is the chief of the L.A. School system police department. He said, “We know this is a very traumatic incident for all the children involved, particularly inside that classroom.”
Gunfire erupted at about 9:00 a.m. at Sal Castro Middle School. The campus remained on lockdown after the shooting but was later declared safe.
Los Angeles Unified District Police Department officials said the suspect is in custody and the situation is under control.
Follow this link for updates: http://nbcnews.to/2DViqyT