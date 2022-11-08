Oregon statewide measures far from settled

SALEM, Ore. —Several state measures, are on the ballot Tuesday for all Oregonians. The most high-profile deals with guns. The state measures on the ballot take aim at the state’s constitution, and elected officials.

Measure 114 is the one most people are watching. It’s the only ballot measure nationwide that addresses gun violence in this election. It’s also arguably the most controversial state measure on the ballot. As of 11 pm, 51.02% are voting yes. 48.98% are voting no. If it passes, it would ban ammunition magazines over 10 rounds, in the state. People would also need to go through local law enforcement for a permit to purchase.

Measure 113 would disqualify state legislators from seeking re-election if they have ten unexcused absences from any one legislative session. This one was created, after Republicans walked out of Salem in recent sessions, even fleeing the state, to delay the passing of bills by Democrats with a super-majority. As of 11 pm, nearly 68% are saying yes. Democrats in other states have also used the tactic as well.

Now onto Measure 112, if passed, would remove language from the Oregon constitution, that allows slavery or involuntary servitude as a criminal punishment. According to the numbers at 11 pm, a majority of voters say they support making the change. Nearly 55 % are saying yes to Measure 112.

Finally, Measure 111 would add affordable health care as a fundamental right to the Oregon constitution, similar to K through 12 education. As of 11 pm, 50.38 % are saying no. 49.62% are saying yes.

Remember the votes aren’t finalized Tuesday, so these numbers will definitely change. Oregon’s election isn’t final until 27 days after election day.