Golden leads Sparacino in tight race for District 3 State Senate seat

MEDFORD, Ore. – One of the most tightly contested races this election in the Rogue Valley is for the District 3 state senate seat.

District 3 includes Jacksonville, Ashland and most of Medford.

As of 11 p.m., the race appears to be too close to call.

Democratic Senator Jeff Golden is looking to be reelected for the first time, after winning in 2018.

His opponent is Republican Medford Mayor Randy Sparacino.

He’s also Medford’s former police chief.

Taking a look at the current results, 52% are voting for Senator Golden and 48% are voting for Mayor Sparacino

Senator Golden said he’s optimistic with the early numbers.

“I feel good, it’s been an exciting few months,” he said. “Like everyone on the planet I‘m really glad it’s over. You know the numbers are encouraging. You know, we’ll see. I like where things are at and really feel supported by the community.”

Democrats are looking to keep the seat to possibly extend their supermajority in the senate.

If Golden is elected, this will be the first time a Democrat has been reelected in District 3, since former Senator Alan Bates.

We reached out to Mayor Sparacino for comment on the race tonight, we haven’t heard back.