Oregon governor race close and too early to call between Drazan,Kotek

Posted by Anthony Carter November 8, 2022

SALEM, Ore — Oregon’s gubernatorial race is close between democratic candidate Tina Kotek, and republican candidate Christine Drazan – with Kotek remaining in the lead.

As of 11:34 p.m. , Kotek has 45.9% against Drazan with 44.5% – separated by 17,582 votes.

Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson has less than 9% of votes.

It’s important to note, that Oregon’s new voting laws and late voting, may delay an official winner. Ballots mailed on election day will still count, if received up to seven days after Tuesday.

The final tally will likely take longer than prior elections. The new law was tested in the May primary, where Democrats say 7% of ballots were postmarked on election day.

According to Kotek’s campaign, a significant portion of ballots in more democratic leaning counties like Multnomah and Washington will be counted after Tuesday.

Both parties were scheduled to speak to voters as results continue to come in. Tina Kotek shared a statement on Twitter, saying “Every vote counts and every vote has to be counted. For now, I want to say thank you. This campaign was powered by hardworking people who want to move Oregon forward — I’m hopeful that we will win and get to work!”

This remains a developing story, and this post may be updated with new details as it becomes available.

Tags:
Anthony Carter
View More Posts
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]
Skip to content