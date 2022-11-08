Oregon governor race close and too early to call between Drazan,Kotek

SALEM, Ore — Oregon’s gubernatorial race is close between democratic candidate Tina Kotek, and republican candidate Christine Drazan – with Kotek remaining in the lead.

As of 11:34 p.m. , Kotek has 45.9% against Drazan with 44.5% – separated by 17,582 votes.

Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson has less than 9% of votes.

It’s important to note, that Oregon’s new voting laws and late voting, may delay an official winner. Ballots mailed on election day will still count, if received up to seven days after Tuesday.

The final tally will likely take longer than prior elections. The new law was tested in the May primary, where Democrats say 7% of ballots were postmarked on election day.

According to Kotek’s campaign, a significant portion of ballots in more democratic leaning counties like Multnomah and Washington will be counted after Tuesday.

Both parties were scheduled to speak to voters as results continue to come in. Tina Kotek shared a statement on Twitter, saying “Every vote counts and every vote has to be counted. For now, I want to say thank you. This campaign was powered by hardworking people who want to move Oregon forward — I’m hopeful that we will win and get to work!”

This remains a developing story, and this post may be updated with new details as it becomes available.